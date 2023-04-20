US Markets
Steelmaker Nucor delivers profit beat, strong outlook on construction boost

April 20, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

April 20 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Nucor Corp NUE.N forecast a sequential increase in current-quarter earnings after higher infrastructure spending and a recovery in manufacturing activity from pandemic lows helped it beat estimates for first-quarter profit.

Recent U.S. legislation under the Biden administration has incentivized the manufacturing of electric vehicles, semiconductors and batteries, boosting demand for steel and steel products.

"Demand from non-residential construction, our largest end market, continues to be robust driven by strength in infrastructure and manufacturing investment," said CEO Leon Topalian.

Shares of Nucor rose 1.62% to $150 in premarket trading.

On an adjusted basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported earnings per share of $4.45 for the first quarter ended April 1, beating expectations of $3.81, according to Refinitiv.

The steel producer, which uses scrap steel as the primary raw material in producing steel and steel products, said revenue fell nearly 17% to $8.71 billion, missing estimates of $8.99 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders fell 45.7% to $1.14 billion.

