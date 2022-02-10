Steelmaker ArcelorMittal reports higher-than-expected Q4 earnings

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday and the world's second largest steelmaker said it expected strong EBITDA and free cashflow generation in 2022.

The Luxembourg-based company added that steel demand "remains positive" and is expected to grow this year, with inventories now replenished and that steel consumption, excluding China, should grow by up to 3%.

The company's fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $5.05 billion, almost five times the year-ago figure and far higher than the average forecast of $4.95 billion in a company poll.

ArcelorMittal said it had benefited from a global economic rebound and sees a positive outlook for steel in the medium to long term, with China's focus on decarbonisation and the removal of VAT‐rebates on steel exports.

It also said it would start a new $1 billion capital return program for the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Shailesh Kuber)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; @StraussMarine))

