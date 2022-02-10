MT

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal reports higher-than-expected Q4 earnings

Contributor
Marine Strauss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

ArcelorMittal reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday and the world's second largest steelmaker said it expected strong EBITDA and free cashflow generation in 2022.

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday and the world's second largest steelmaker said it expected strong EBITDA and free cashflow generation in 2022.

The Luxembourg-based company added that steel demand "remains positive" and is expected to grow this year, with inventories now replenished and that steel consumption, excluding China, should grow by up to 3%.

The company's fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $5.05 billion, almost five times the year-ago figure and far higher than the average forecast of $4.95 billion in a company poll.

ArcelorMittal said it had benefited from a global economic rebound and sees a positive outlook for steel in the medium to long term, with China's focus on decarbonisation and the removal of VAT‐rebates on steel exports.

It also said it would start a new $1 billion capital return program for the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Shailesh Kuber)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; @StraussMarine))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters