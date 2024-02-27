News & Insights

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal pauses operations at Argentina plants

Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

February 27, 2024 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by Walter Bianchi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal will pause operations at four of its plants in Argentina for a month, the company said on Tuesday, due to a recent sales slide.

The plants will idle from March 18 to April 15 and employees at the sites will take "pending" vacation and overtime, ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

Sales in Argentina have fallen between 35% and 40% in recent months, the steelmaker said. Argentina is battling inflation running at over 250%, depleted foreign currency reserves and the prospect of an estimated 3% economic contraction this year amid tough austerity measures.

"These extraordinary measures are meant only to minimize the impact of the current situation," ArcelorMittal said, adding it was aiming to avoid layoffs.

