Steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico says subsidiary entered bankruptcy proceedings

January 03, 2023 — 04:56 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico said in a filing Tuesday its subsidiary Minera del Norte had entered bankruptcy proceedings on Monday, hit by the "unilateral and unfair cancellation" of thermal coal supply contracts to Mexico's state power utility CFE.

While Minera del Norte is in bankruptcy proceedings, payments owed to third parties are suspended, Altos Hornos said.

