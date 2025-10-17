Is Steelcase (SCS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Steelcase (SCS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Steelcase is one of 261 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Steelcase is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCS' full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SCS has gained about 40.1% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 4.4%. This means that Steelcase is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SGS SA (SGSOY). The stock is up 10% year-to-date.

In SGS SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Steelcase belongs to the Business - Office Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4% so far this year, so SCS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, SGS SA falls under the Business - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #188. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.8%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Steelcase and SGS SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

