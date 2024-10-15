Is Steelcase (SCS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Steelcase (SCS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SCS's P/B ratio of 1.58. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SCS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.08. Over the past 12 months, SCS's P/B has been as high as 1.89 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.66.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SCS has a P/CF ratio of 7.37. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.16. Within the past 12 months, SCS's P/CF has been as high as 10.46 and as low as 7.19, with a median of 9.30.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Steelcase is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SCS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

