News & Insights

Markets
SCS

Steelcase Rises On Upbeat Q2 Profit, Outlook

September 20, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) are rising more than 25% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company's third-quarter as well as full-year earnings outlook came in above analysts' view.

Net income in the second quarter increased to $27.5 million, or $0.23 per share from $19.6 million, or $0.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.31 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.20 per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, declined to $854.6 million from $863.3 million last year, primarily due to lower volume.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of between $0.23 and $0.27. The consensus estimate stands at $0.19 per share.

For the full year, adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.80 to $0.90. Analysts see earnings of $0.67 per share for the year.

SCS is at $11.09 currently. It has traded in the range of $6.20 - $11.08 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.