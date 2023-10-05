Steelcase, Inc. - (SCS) Price Target Increased by 6.15% to 11.10

The average one-year price target for Steelcase, Inc. - (NYSE:SCS) has been revised to 11.10 / share. This is an increase of 6.15% from the prior estimate of 10.46 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.87 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.80% from the latest reported closing price of 11.01 / share.

Steelcase, Inc. - Declares $0.10 Dividend

On September 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 3, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $11.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.14%, the lowest has been 2.01%, and the highest has been 7.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steelcase, Inc. -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCS is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 89,874K shares. The put/call ratio of SCS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 9,926K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,071K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCS by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 5,194K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,199K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCS by 13.24% over the last quarter.

Douglas Lane & Associates holds 3,650K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCS by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,250K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,265K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCS by 13.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,712K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Steelcase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For over 108 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world's leading organizations, across industries. The Company demonstrates this through our family of brands - including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. The Company is globally accessible through a network of channels, including approximately 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2020 revenue of $3.7 billion.

