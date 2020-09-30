Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -31.03% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.04, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCS was $10.04, representing a -56.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.02 and a 43.02% increase over the 52 week low of $7.02.

SCS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). SCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

