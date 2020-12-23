Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SCS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.59, the dividend yield is 3.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCS was $12.59, representing a -45.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.02 and a 79.34% increase over the 52 week low of $7.02.

SCS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). SCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCS as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 24.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCS at 1.02%.

