Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SCS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.04, the dividend yield is 5.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCS was $11.04, representing a -34.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.85 and a 3.47% increase over the 52 week low of $10.67.

SCS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). SCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11.

