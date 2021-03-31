Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SCS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCS was $14.39, representing a -14.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.85 and a 81.12% increase over the 52 week low of $7.95.

SCS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and NCR Corporation (NCR). SCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

