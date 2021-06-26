Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 8.9% to US$15.09. It was a respectable set of results; while revenues of US$557m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 20% smaller than expected, with Steelcase losing US$0.24 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:SCS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2021

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Steelcase are now predicting revenues of US$2.77b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 6.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 35% to US$0.30. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.70b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.28 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$18.00, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Steelcase at US$19.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Steelcase's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.0% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.5% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Steelcase is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Steelcase following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Steelcase going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Steelcase is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.