Steelcase Inc. to Host Webcast on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Steelcase Inc. will webcast its fiscal Q4 and 2025 results discussion on March 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Steelcase Inc. will host a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on March 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a link available on their investor relations website. The financial results will be publicly released the day before, on March 26, after market close. Steelcase, founded in 1912 and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a leader in design and innovation for work environments, offering solutions for various work settings through a network of dealers and online platforms. The company reported revenue of $3.2 billion for fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 11,300 people globally.

Potential Positives

Steelcase is set to provide detailed financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company reported a significant revenue of $3.2 billion for fiscal year 2024, showcasing its strong market presence and financial performance.

Steelcase's focus on innovative furnishings and solutions for diverse work environments highlights its leadership in workplace design and research.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks detailed financial information regarding the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results, which could lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders until the detailed announcement.



Issuing financial results after market close may result in a delayed reaction to the news, potentially affecting stock price volatility and investor confidence.



There is no mention of growth strategies or initiatives in the press release, which could indicate a lack of future direction or innovation in a competitive market.

FAQ

When will Steelcase announce its financial results for fiscal year 2025?

Steelcase will announce its financial results on March 26, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I access Steelcase's financial results webcast?

The webcast can be accessed at http://ir.steelcase.com on March 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Will there be a replay of the webcast available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

What is the history of Steelcase Inc.?

Steelcase was established in 1912 and is a leader in creating innovative work environments.

Where is Steelcase located?

Steelcase is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates globally with a vast network of dealers.

Full Release



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at



http://ir.steelcase.com



and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, March 26, 2025, after the market closes.







About Steelcase Inc.







Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design, research and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 30 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2024 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 11,300 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.









