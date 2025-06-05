Steelcase Inc. to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Webcast and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Steelcase Inc. will discuss Q1 fiscal 2026 results on June 26 and hold its Annual Meeting on July 9, 2025.

Steelcase Inc. will host a webcast to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on June 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a link available at a dedicated investor relations site. A detailed news release outlining the financial results will be issued on June 25, 2025, after market hours. Additionally, the company will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders via webcast on July 9, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, with access provided through a specific virtual meeting link. Steelcase is a leading global design and manufacturing company focused on improving work environments, partnering with various brands to enhance productivity and wellbeing. More information about Steelcase can be found on their official website.

Steelcase will publicly discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, providing transparency and engagement with investors.

The announcement includes an upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders, indicating the company values shareholder participation and communication.

Steelcase emphasizes its commitment to improving workplace environments, showcasing its leadership in design and manufacturing in the industry.

When will Steelcase announce its Q1 fiscal year 2026 results?

Steelcase will announce its Q1 fiscal year 2026 results on June 25, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I access the Steelcase financial results webcast?

You can access the Steelcase financial results webcast on June 26, 2025, at http://ir.steelcase.com.

What time is Steelcase's Annual Meeting of Shareholders?

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for July 9, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the Steelcase Annual Meeting webcast?

The Annual Meeting webcast will be available at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SCS2025.

What is the focus of Steelcase as a company?

Steelcase focuses on enhancing the world of work through design and innovative solutions for various environments.

Full Release



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at



http://ir.steelcase.com



and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, June 25, 2025, after the market closes.





Steelcase Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, via live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible at





https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SCS2025





. A Replay will be available after the webcast concludes.







About Steelcase Inc.







Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. Our purpose is to help the world work better. Along with more than 30 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for many of the places where work happens — including offices, homes, and learning and health environments. Together with our 11,300 employees, we’re working toward better futures for the wellbeing of people and the planet. Our solutions come to life through our global community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 790 locations,





store.steelcase.com





and other retail partners. For more information, visit





Steelcase.com





.





Source: Steelcase





SC-ERR



