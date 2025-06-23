STEELCASE Earnings Preview: Recent $SCS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

STEELCASE ($SCS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $770,049,250 and earnings of $0.13 per share.
STEELCASE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of STEELCASE stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,062,246 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,642,216
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 982,464 shares (+52.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,767,805
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 955,431 shares (+208.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,471,523
- PARKWOOD LLC removed 831,285 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,825,788
- DOUGLAS LANE & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 602,783 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,606,501
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 401,092 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,395,968
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 386,290 shares (+72.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,233,738
STEELCASE Government Contracts
We have seen $24,044,358 of award payments to $SCS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEW PROCUREMENT OF FURNITURE, DELIVERY, AND INSTALLATION FOR THE NEBRASKA SERVICE CENTER (NSC)/NEBRASKA VER...: $4,057,005
- DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LBJ 3RD FLOOR PROJECT.: $2,518,374
- BPA CALL 47QSMA24F0018 IS ISSUED TO STEELCASE IN THE AMOUNT $18,852.50. THE QUOTE SUBMITTED ON 12.18.23 WA...: $2,032,318
- DELIVERY ORDER FOR FURNITURE SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION FOR THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ADMINISTRATION, L...: $1,935,842
- DELIVERY ORDER #47QSMA25F0016, ASSIST ID 47QSMA24K0015, IS ISSUED TO STEELCASE FOR $1,771,684.93. QUOTE DAT...: $1,771,684
