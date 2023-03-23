Steelcase Climbs On Swing To Profit In Q4, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Steelcase Inc. (SCS) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a profit, compared to loss last year.

Quarterly income was $15.7 million, or $0.13 per share compared to loss of $2.2 million, or $0.02 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $801.7 million from $753.1 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter the company expects between loss of $0.02 to profit of $0.02 per share, with continued year-over-year earnings improvement.

Currently, shares are at $8.30, up 15.60 percent from the previous close of $7.18 on a volume of 1,938,754.

