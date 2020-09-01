Steelcase Announces Workforce Reductions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Steelcase Inc. (SCS) announced it is making permanent cost structure changes in its Americas segment and corporate functions. The actions include early retirements, voluntary separations and involuntary separations of approximately 300 salaried employees, as well as early retirements of approximately 160 hourly employees. Also, 65 salaried employees have volunteered for part-time roles or temporary layoffs. The company expects to incur restructuring costs totaling approximately $30 million during its second and third quarters.

"Making these types of permanent reductions to our cost structure is something we hoped to avoid, but they became necessary as demand levels in the Americas have continued to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jim Keane, CEO.

Steelcase also announced that it is restoring most of its salaried workers to their full base pay. The company estimates the cost of reinstating salaries in the U.S. of approximately $20 million per quarter will be partially offset by savings of approximately $10 million per quarter related to the salaried workforce reductions.

Steelcase said it expects to report larger revenue declines in August and the third quarter, driven by the Americas.

