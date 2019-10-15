Steel trader Kloeckner cuts guidance again, shares tank

Contributor
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published

German steel trader Kloeckner & Co cut its earnings guidance for a third time this year, citing a weak market, and sending shares down as much as 8% in early trade lower on Tuesday.

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German steel trader Kloeckner & Co KCOGn.DE cut its earnings guidance for a third time this year, citing a weak market, and sending shares down as much as 8% in early trade lower on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, the company said that it now expected 2019 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 120-130 million euros ($132-143 mln), before material special effects. In April, it had forecast a range of 180-200 million euros.

Third quarter EBITDA is expected to come in at 26 million euros, at the lower end of a previously published guidance range of 25-35 million euros, the company said.

Kloeckner & Co, whose shares hit a decade low in summer under pressure from weakening industrial demand in Germany and abroad, has for years been the focus of speculation on a possible tie-up with steelmaker Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49.69.7565.1197; Reuters Messaging: arno.schuetze.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters