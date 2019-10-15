Steel trader Kloeckner cuts guidance again, shares tank

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German steel trader Kloeckner & Co KCOGn.DE cut its earnings guidance for a third time this year, citing a weak market, and sending shares down as much as 8% in early trade lower on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, the company said that it now expected 2019 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 120-130 million euros ($132-143 mln), before material special effects. In April, it had forecast a range of 180-200 million euros.

Third quarter EBITDA is expected to come in at 26 million euros, at the lower end of a previously published guidance range of 25-35 million euros, the company said.

Kloeckner & Co, whose shares hit a decade low in summer under pressure from weakening industrial demand in Germany and abroad, has for years been the focus of speculation on a possible tie-up with steelmaker Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

