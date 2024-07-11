Steel Tariff’s Economic Impact: Biden vs. Trump

The decline of the steel industry and the tariffs proposed by President Biden and former President Trump could significantly impact the economy, manufacturers, and consumers. While tariffs may protect American jobs and national security, they could also lead to higher consumer costs and negatively impact U.S. manufacturers’ competitiveness.

The steel industry, particularly in swing state Pennsylvania, where much of the country’s steel is produced, is one of the focal points for the upcoming presidential election. Both presidential candidates are advocating for higher tariffs on imported steel. The stated reason is to protect American jobs and national security. However, these seemingly helpful tariffs could significantly affect the industry and the broader economy.

Current Proposals

President Biden is considering tripling the tariffs on Chinese steel imports, which could further increase costs for manufacturers. Industry executives are also pushing for stricter enforcement of import regulations to prevent Chinese steel from being routed through other countries, such as Mexico.

Specifically, Biden plans to increase tariffs on Chinese steel from 7.5% to 25%, while Trump proposes raising all tariffs on China to at least 60%. These measures are intended to protect American jobs and national security but also risk increasing costs for U.S. manufacturers.

Impact on Manufacturers

Higher tariffs on steel imports could increase costs for manufacturers who rely on steel as a raw material. One concerned voice is Ralph Hardt, owner of Belleville International, a precision manufacturer in Pennsylvania, who expressed concerns about the potential impact on his business. Higher tariffs would raise the cost of steel imports, making it more expensive for manufacturers to produce goods.

Historical Context

In 2018, President Trump imposed steel tariffs, which resulted in increased costs for companies like General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). These tariffs were estimated to raise prices for new passenger vehicles and cost companies billions of dollars. Despite the negative impact, President Biden decided to keep these tariffs in place when he took office.

Decline of the U.S. Steel Industry

The U.S. steel industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, with Chinese companies producing more than 1,000 million metric tons of steel annually compared to just 81 million metric tons by the U.S. The industry’s decline has led to the sale of U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) to Japan’s Nippon Steel (OTC:NISTF), which has faced opposition from politicians and the United Steelworkers union.

Key Takeaway

The decline of the steel industry and the tariffs proposed by both President Biden and former President Trump have significant implications for the economy and manufacturers. While tariffs may protect American jobs and national security, they could also lead to higher consumer costs and negatively impact U.S. manufacturers’ competitiveness.

