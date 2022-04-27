Steel producer Ternium eyes $600 million capex this year

US Markets
Steel producer Ternium expects its 2022 capex to reach $600 million, Chief Financial Officer Pablo Brizzio said in a call with analysts to discuss first quarter results.

The investments will be used to boost production in its plants, especially in Mexico, which accounted for 53% of steel shipments in the first quarter of 2022.

