Steel prices rise on production curbs in China's Tangshan

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - Steel futures prices extended gains on Tuesday, underpinned by the lingering production restrictions in China's top steelmaking hub Tangshan.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), steel benchmarks rebar SRBcv1 jumped 0.78%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.89%, and wire rod SWRcv1 added 0.45%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 was little changed in daytime trading ended 0700 GMT.

The municipal government of north China's Tangshan asked the 11 A-class steel mills to take initiative to cut production, while mills rated as B-class and below need to suspend 50% of their sintering equipment over July 1-31, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said in a note on Monday.

Local mills have cut their sintering production between 30% and 50%, and the current sintered ore stocks could sustain normal production for around 8-20 days, Mysteel analysts said on Tuesday, adding that operations of blast furnaces are unaffected for the moment.

Helping the steel market is the expectation of reduced supply after a few Chinese steelmakers announced plans on blast furnace maintenance in July.

Stirring market sentiment is also ongoing market talks of China's crude steel output reduction policy in 2023 to be made available soon.

The state planner - National Development and Reform Commission - did not immediately reply to a faxed request for comment.

The higher steel prices provided some support to iron ore, fundamentals of which are stronger than other steelmaking ingredients, analysts said.

The resilience of iron ore stems from low inventories at ports and mills, and the remaining high level of hot metal output, according to analysts.

The benchmark August iron ore SZZFQ3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.5% higher at $108.95 a metric ton, as of 0750 GMT.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading little changed at 821 yuan ($113.86) a metric ton.

Prices of other steelmaking ingredients, however, lost some grounds, weighed by excessive supply and sluggish demand, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE down 2.73% and 1.63%, respectively.

($1 = 7.2105 Chinese yuan)

