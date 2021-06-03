Steel pipemaker Vallourec announces 300 mln euro rights issue

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - French steel pipemaker Vallourec VLLP.PA announced on Thursday a rights issue to raise around 300 million euros ($366 million), which the company said would help finance the repayment of certain creditor claims.

Vallourec said the rights issue would be priced at 5.66 euros per share, with a subscription ratio of 37 new shares for 8 existing shares, and that Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T and French state bank Bpifrance had committed to take part in it.

($1 = 0.8197 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

