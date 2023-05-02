Steel Partners Holdings Now Owns 4.50% of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD)

Fintel reports that Steel Partners Holdings has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.60MM shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 7, 2022 they reported 3.95MM shares and 4.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is 58.14. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 3.18% from its latest reported closing price of 56.35.

The projected annual revenue for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is 2,370MM, an increase of 5.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJRD is 0.37%, a decrease of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 87,155K shares. The put/call ratio of AJRD is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,609K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,513K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJRD by 29.45% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,936K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJRD by 26.17% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 2,563K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares, representing an increase of 50.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJRD by 99.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,323K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJRD by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,199K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 98.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJRD by 7,803.13% over the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company's excess real estate assets.

