SPLP.PRA

Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Cumulative Preferred Units

February 26, 2025 — 01:43 pm EST

On 2/28/25, Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 (Symbol: SPLP.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/15/25. As a percentage of SPLP.PRA's recent share price of $24.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of SPLP.PRA to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when SPLP.PRA shares open for trading on 2/28/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.10%. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLP.PRA shares, versus SPLP:

Below is a dividend history chart for SPLP.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026:

In Wednesday trading, Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 (Symbol: SPLP.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPLP) are trading flat.

