Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SPLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SPLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.95, the dividend yield is 12.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPLP was $11.95, representing a -23.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.71 and a 6.22% increase over the 52 week low of $11.25.

SPLP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). SPLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.22.

