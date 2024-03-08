Steel Partners Holdings LP Reveals Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $41.261 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $73.012 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $466.907 million from $422.615 million last year.

Steel Partners Holdings LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

