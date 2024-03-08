News & Insights

Steel Partners Holdings LP Reveals Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

March 08, 2024 — 08:34 am EST

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $41.261 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $73.012 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $466.907 million from $422.615 million last year.

Steel Partners Holdings LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $41.261 Mln. vs. $73.012 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.75 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $466.907 Mln vs. $422.615 Mln last year.

