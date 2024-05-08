Steel Partners Holdings LP Reports Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $34.23 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $24.85 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $476.35 million from $445.37 million last year.

Steel Partners Holdings LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $34.23 Mln. vs. $24.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $476.35 Mln vs. $445.37 Mln last year.

