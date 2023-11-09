Steel Partners Holdings LP Profit Retreats In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.6 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $36.3 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $492.3 million from $425.7 million last year.

Steel Partners Holdings LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.6 Mln. vs. $36.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0 -Revenue (Q3): $492.3 Mln vs. $425.7 Mln last year.

