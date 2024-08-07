Steel Partners Holdings LP Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $116.338 million, or $4.85 per share. This compares with $59.150 million, or $2.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $533.159 million from $500.925 million last year.

Steel Partners Holdings LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $116.338 Mln. vs. $59.150 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.85 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $533.159 Mln vs. $500.925 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.