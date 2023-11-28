Steel Partners Holdings Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 11/30/23, Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 (Symbol: SPLP.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of SPLP.PRA's recent share price of $23.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of SPLP.PRA to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when SPLP.PRA shares open for trading on 11/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.40%, which compares to an average yield of 50.93% in the "Metals Fabrication & Products" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLP.PRA shares, versus SPLP:
Below is a dividend history chart for SPLP.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026:
In Tuesday trading, Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 (Symbol: SPLP.PRA) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPLP) are down about 0.6%.
Also see: Cheap Utilities Stocks
HGSD Videos
SCUA Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.