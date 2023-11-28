Steel Partners Holdings Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 11/30/23, Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 (Symbol: SPLP.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of SPLP.PRA's recent share price of $23.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of SPLP.PRA to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when SPLP.PRA shares open for trading on 11/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.40%, which compares to an average yield of 50.93% in the "Metals Fabrication & Products" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLP.PRA shares, versus SPLP:

Below is a dividend history chart for SPLP.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026:

In Tuesday trading, Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 (Symbol: SPLP.PRA) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPLP) are down about 0.6%.

