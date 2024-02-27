Steel Partners Holdings Cumulative Preferred Units About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/29/24, Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 (Symbol: SPLP.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/15/24. As a percentage of SPLP.PRA's recent share price of $24.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.55%, so look for shares of SPLP.PRA to trade 1.55% lower — all else being equal — when SPLP.PRA shares open for trading on 2/29/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.19%, which compares to an average yield of 33.13% in the "Metals Fabrication & Products" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLP.PRA shares, versus SPLP:

Below is a dividend history chart for SPLP.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026:

In Tuesday trading, Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 (Symbol: SPLP.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPLP) are down about 1.2%.

