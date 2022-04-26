Steel maker SSAB profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST reported on Tuesday a bigger than expected jump in first-quarter earnings on the back of strong steel prices but said the outlook for demand and shipments was beset by some uncertainty.

SSAB said operating profit, excluding extraordinary items, rose to 8.38 billion Swedish crowns ($864 million) from a year-ago 1.99 billion to surpass an analysts' estimate of 6.66 billion from Refinitiv.

($1=9.6965 Swedish crowns)

