Steel maker SSAB profit beats forecast

Contributor
Niklas Pollard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Swedish steel maker SSAB reported a bigger than expected jump in quarterly earnings on Friday on the back of strong steel prices, though it cautioned the market outlook was uncertain amid rising inflation and supply chain strains.

STOCKHOLM, July 22 (Reuters) - Swedish steel maker SSAB SSABa.ST reported a bigger than expected jump in quarterly earnings on Friday on the back of strong steel prices, though it cautioned the market outlook was uncertain amid rising inflation and supply chain strains.

SSAB said second-quarter operating profit, excluding extraordinary items, rose to 10.40 billion Swedish crowns ($1.02 billion) from a year-ago 4.08 billion to beat the mean forecast of 9.10 billion, according to Refinitiv analysts' estimates.

($1 = 10.2365 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Supantha Mukherjee)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters