Steel maker SSAB profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 22 (Reuters) - Swedish steel maker SSAB SSABa.ST reported a bigger than expected jump in quarterly earnings on Friday on the back of strong steel prices, though it cautioned the market outlook was uncertain amid rising inflation and supply chain strains.

SSAB said second-quarter operating profit, excluding extraordinary items, rose to 10.40 billion Swedish crowns ($1.02 billion) from a year-ago 4.08 billion to beat the mean forecast of 9.10 billion, according to Refinitiv analysts' estimates.

($1 = 10.2365 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Supantha Mukherjee)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.