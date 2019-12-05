Steel funds not yet approved - Thyssenkrupp labour leader

Contributor
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

DUISBURG, Germany, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Much-needed funds for Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE steel division, which could be turned into the conglomerate's profit engine, have not yet been approved by management, a leading labour representative said.

"The management of Thyssenkrupp needs to earn that money first," Tekin Nasikkol, who heads the works council of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, said on Thursday.

Under plans revealed a day earlier, Thyssenkrupp's steel unit could become the company's new core profit driver following an expected sale of its elevator division.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

