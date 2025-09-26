Markets
Steel Dynamics Welcomes ITC Ruling On Corrosion-Resistant Steel Imports

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) said Friday it welcomes the International Trade Commission's (ITC) final determination that imports of corrosion-resistant steel (CORE) from ten countries harmed the U.S. steel industry.

Following the ruling, the U.S. Department of Commerce will impose duties on these products from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, the UAE, and Vietnam.

Imports from these countries rose to 3.64 million tons in 2024 from 2.49 million tons in 2023. Since preliminary duties were imposed in February 2025, imports have dropped to 1.28 million tons in the first eight months of 2025.

"In the first half of 2024, imports of CORE from these 10 countries surged nearly 60%, taking much needed market share from the U.S. steel industry and necessitating the filing of these cases in September 2024....Steel Dynamics has invested billions in our CORE business in the last several years, and we believe we are the largest producer of CORE, Galvalume, and painted steel in the United States. Restoring fair trade was necessary for the livelihood of our team members," said Barry T. Schneider, President and Chief Operating Officer.

