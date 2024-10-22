Steel Dynamics’ VP Anderson sells $1.3M in company shares

Steel Dynamics (STLD)’ VP James Anderson disclosed the sale of 10,000 shares of company stock at $129.55 per share on October 22, for a total transaction amount of $1,295,450.

