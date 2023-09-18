Steel Dynamics To Procure CO2-reduced Steel For Mercedes-Benz Plant In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

(RTTNews) - Mercedes-Benz has signed an agreement with Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) to source more than 50,000 tonnes of CO2-reduced steel annually for its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The CO2-reduced steel is being introduced into series production at Tuscaloosa plant as early as September 2023.

"Following this strategy our agreement with SDI is another important milestone to establish a sustainable steel supply chain in North America," Gunnar Güthenke, Head of Procurement & Supplier Quality Mercedes-Benz Cars, said.

Mercedes-Benz has set itself the target of making its fleet of new vehicles net carbon-neutral over the vehicles' entire life cycle by 2039.

