Markets
STLD

Steel Dynamics To Acquire Equity Interest Of ROCA - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the equity interest of ROCA ACERO S.A. de C.V. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, ROCA operates a ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals recycling business. ROCA's primary operations are comprised of four scrap processing facilities, strategically positioned near high-volume industrial scrap sources located throughout Central and Northern Mexico.

Mark Millett, CEO, said: "Combined with our existing North American metals recycling facilities, the addition of ROCA significantly strengthens our raw material procurement strategy in the region."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular