Steel Dynamics (STLD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $135.07, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The steel producer and metals recycler's stock has climbed by 4.19% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of Steel Dynamics will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 21, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.04, signifying a 25.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.67 billion, indicating a 0.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.67 per share and a revenue of $18.28 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.73% and +4.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.94% lower. Steel Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Steel Dynamics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.21. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.46.

Also, we should mention that STLD has a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

