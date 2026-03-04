Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Steel Dynamics (STLD) ended the recent trading session at $193.91, demonstrating a -1.79% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.29%.

The steel producer and metals recycler's shares have seen an increase of 2.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.22% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 1.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $3.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 120.14%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.01 billion, reflecting a 14.72% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.59 per share and a revenue of $20.47 billion, signifying shifts of +70.09% and +12.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Steel Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Steel Dynamics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.53. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.02.

Also, we should mention that STLD has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.53 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

