Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $119.01, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had gained 9.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Steel Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.45, down 42.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.81 billion, down 13.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.74 per share and revenue of $17.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -48.24% and -19.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.57% higher within the past month. Steel Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Steel Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.64, which means Steel Dynamics is trading at a discount to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.