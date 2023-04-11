Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Moves 1.59%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $108.01, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had lost 9.19% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Steel Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2023. On that day, Steel Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $3.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.93 billion, down 11.48% from the year-ago period.

STLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.85 per share and revenue of $19.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.11% and -11.32%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.92% higher. Steel Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Steel Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.49.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.