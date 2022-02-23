Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $62.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.84% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had gained 16.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.96%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Steel Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $5.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 149.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.19 billion, up 46.37% from the year-ago period.

STLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.21 per share and revenue of $17.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.11% and -2.93%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% higher within the past month. Steel Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Steel Dynamics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.61.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.