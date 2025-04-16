Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Steel Dynamics (STLD) standing at $117.21, reflecting a -0.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.24% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Shares of the steel producer and metals recycler witnessed a loss of 6.96% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 4.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Steel Dynamics will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 22, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.39, indicating a 62.13% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.15 billion, indicating a 11.6% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

STLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.96 per share and revenue of $17.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.22% and +1.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.89% higher within the past month. Steel Dynamics presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Steel Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.88.

Investors should also note that STLD has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Steel - Producers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.11.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

