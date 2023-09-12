Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $100.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had lost 6.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Steel Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $3.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.81 billion, down 14.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.51 per share and revenue of $19.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.61% and -14.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.46% lower within the past month. Steel Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Steel Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.31, so we one might conclude that Steel Dynamics is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STLD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

