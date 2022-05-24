Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $78.10, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had lost 12.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Steel Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $5.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.62 billion, up 25.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.52 per share and revenue of $21.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.75% and +17.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.82% higher within the past month. Steel Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Steel Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.45.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

