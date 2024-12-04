Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Steel Dynamics (STLD) reached $141.38, with a -1.27% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had gained 5.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Steel Dynamics will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.59, signifying a 39.08% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.05 billion, reflecting a 4.42% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.10 per share and a revenue of $17.75 billion, representing changes of -32.44% and -5.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Steel Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.13% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Steel Dynamics presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Steel Dynamics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.34, which means Steel Dynamics is trading at a premium to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

