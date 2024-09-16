Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $111.01, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had lost 3.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.27, reflecting a 34.58% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.32 billion, showing a 5.93% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.73 per share and a revenue of $17.78 billion, demonstrating changes of -28.23% and -5.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.9% decrease. Right now, Steel Dynamics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Steel Dynamics is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.52, which means Steel Dynamics is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.