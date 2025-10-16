Steel Dynamics (STLD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $142.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Shares of the steel producer and metals recycler witnessed a gain of 6.72% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 0.36%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 20, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.66, marking a 29.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.69 billion, indicating a 8.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.9 per share and revenue of $18.22 billion, indicating changes of -9.55% and +3.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% decrease. Right now, Steel Dynamics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Steel Dynamics is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.51, which means Steel Dynamics is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that STLD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Steel - Producers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.81.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

